Mourinho hopes Pogba benefits from Fred’s Man Utd arrival

Jose Mourinho believes the arrival of £52.5million summer signing Fred can help Paul Pogba recapture his best form in a Manchester United shirt.

The Brazilian completed the formalities of his transfer to Old Trafford on Thursday after the paperwork and work permit were ratified on his move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

With Pogba clearly struggling to find his best form since arriving back at the club from Juventus two summers ago, Mourinho is already hoping the arrival of the Brazilian can help unlock the Frenchman’s full potential.

The United boss said: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities. His creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game.

“I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

Discussing his move to Old Trafford earlier in the day, Fred told the club’s official website: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.