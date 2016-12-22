Mourinho discusses Lindelof and Man Utd’s January plans

Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out Manchester United making a signing in January amid strong reports linking them with a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden centre-half has emerged as Mourinho’s top target in January as he bids to shore up his defence. Reports earlier this week suggested officials from the player’s club, Benfica, had flown into Manchester to wrap up the finer details of the player’s £38million switch to Old Trafford.

And Mourinho did not dismiss speculation linking him with a January move for the player, admitting he could sign one player next month, but stressed he preferred to do most of his business at the end of the season.

“In Portugal the front pages say every player in Portugal is coming to Manchester United,” he said.

“It is normal the connection with me, but I keep saying the same – I like my squad, I want to keep my squad.

“I believe more in the summer market than the winter transfer window as it gives you more stability, more time and more choice.

“Let’s see what happens. If we buy a player we buy a player, but we are not buying two, three or four.”

The potential signing of Lindelof has been talked up by former United winger and another fellow Swede Jesper Blomqvist, who described the player as a cross between two former Reds centre-halves.

“I was watching the November match between Sweden and France on TV and caught a glimpse of Jose Mourinho in the stand and my first thought was that it could only be Victor Lindelof he was looking at,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“My second thought was what a great signing that would be for the player and Manchester United. It would be perfect.

“I have seen him play for the national Under-21s the senior side and in the Champions League for Benfica and he has the right qualities.

“He’s quick, confident with the ball, likes to play and is very strong. For United fans I think the best comparisons would be with Rio Ferdinand and Ronny Johnsen. I’m not saying he is at their level yet but he is very capable of getting there.

“He’s a mature player and a mature person. One thing I do like about him is that he hasn’t gone an easy route with his career.”