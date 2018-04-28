Mourinho comments on Willian to Man Utd transfer talk

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has suggested that he would like to add a Brazilian to his squad this summer, as rumours continue of a move for Chelsea star Willian.

The Red Devils chief has been linked with a move for the Blues attacker for some time, having worked with Willian during his time as manager at Stamford Bridge.

But in an interview with ESPN, he said he doubted that Roman Abramovich would sell to their arch Premier League rivals.

He said: “I worked with Brazilian players in every team I coached, and I enjoyed [them] a lot, everything they can give and also every problem they can create!

“But honestly, I enjoyed a lot, and who knows we can have a Brazilian in the squad next year.

“I don’t believe it will be Willian, because Chelsea won’t make it possible.”

