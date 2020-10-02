Mourinho drops big news over Son Heung-Min ahead of Man Utd trip

Jose Mourinho has given a surprise update on Son Heung-Min’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Manchester United.

The South Korean suffered a hamstring injury during the first-half of the 1-1 draw against Newcastle and missed the midweek wins over Chelsea and Maccabi Haifa.

He had been expected to be out until after the international break. However, Mourinho has revealed the problem is not as bad as first feared.

Speaking ahead of the game at Old Trafford, he said: “I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and Sunday he’s there.

“At the same time I don’t want to say he plays and then he doesn’t. So let’s wait and see, in this moment, I honestly don’t know.”

Son’s potential return would give Spurs a huge lift after a gruelling run of fixtures.

The attacker had been in superb form prior to the injury, bagging four goals in the 5-2 win at Southampton last month.

For Mourinho it marks a return to Old Trafford, almost two years after he was sacked as manager there.

One of his first matches in charge of Spurs was a 2-1 defeat in Manchester last December. But Mourinho reacted with disdain when asked whether Sunday’s match was a revenge mission.

He said: “What’s that? Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man United coach and as an opponent coach.

“Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me. I don’t have enemies there, I don’t have bad feelings. Revenge for what? It’s just a football match I want to win.”

Bale was attracted to Man Utd

Gareth Bale reportedly decided to complete a move to Tottenham after refusing to wait for the outcome of Manchester United’s hunt for Jadon Sancho.

Bale recently returned to Spurs, seven years after his world-record move to Real Madrid.

However several reports suggested that United had the 31-year-old on their shortlist of transfer options. The Red Devils are after a new winger, with Jadon Sancho a top target.

According to ESPN reporter Mark Ogden, Bale was in active talks about a move to Old Trafford.

However amid Spurs’ offer, he decided to move back to north London rather than wait for the Red Devils’ decision.

“Gareth Bale was on the list. But it was made clear to Bale (by Man Utd) that Sancho is our priority,” Ogden told an ESPN FC podcast. “If we can’t get Sancho you’ll be high on our list.

"I was told that Bale was attracted by the prospect of playing for Man Utd, he actually fancied the move."