Mourinho ends interest in Barca star; switches focus to Real ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly ditched his interest in a Barcelona midfielder and will turn to a Real Madrid star instead.

Mourinho had been strongly tipped to a make a summer swoop for Sergi Roberto, but Don Balon claims that interest has now been scrapped after the 26-year-old penned a new deal with the Catalan giants.

United will instead switch their focus to out of favour Real star Mateo Kovacic, who has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford before.

The report claims that Mourinho sees untapped potential in Kovacic and has sanctioned a summer move to land the 23-year-old.

United are looking to strengthen at the heart of their midfield, with Michael Carrick ready to hang up his boots at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini looking certain to leave on a free transfer this summer.

It is no secret that Kovacic is unhappy at the Bernabeu, with his agent Nikky Vuksan hintig that a move could be on the cards when asked about the Croatian’s future: “I would prefer not to answer that. Let’s say, no comment.”

Kovacic has started only 10 games in all competitions for Real this season but remains under contract with the club until June 2021.