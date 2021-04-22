Mourinho exit may have scuppered Tottenham transfer with talks imminent

The Tottenham sacking of Jose Mourinho may have had an adverse effect on the club’s ability to land a Premier League star set to hold transfer talks soon.

Tottenham are looking ahead to a domestic cup final without the manager that guided them to Wembley. News of Jose Mourinho’s sacking broke during the European Super League debacle, with a recent report revealing the Portuguese went out with an explosive eruption aimed at his former players.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Ryan Mason has assumed the role of interim manager, and will look to lift silverware in just his second match in charge this Sunday.

The effects of Mourinho’s departure on Tottenham’s squad remains to be seen. But one consequence could be the club potentially missing out on an impressive Premier League centre-half.

That’s according to Sport Witness (citing Tutto Mercato Web) who reveal Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard is now ‘set to hold new talks’ with Serie A side Roma.

The Danish international had been one of the league’s best performing centre-backs prior to Christmas.

The Saints were entrenched in the top four as late as December. But their fortunes quickly turned in the new year.

April 22 Transfer Chatter: Fernandes future in doubt Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd future in doubt and Tottenham continue their hunt for Jose Mourinho's replacement.

Vestergaard played a pivotal role in their early season charge, attracting Spurs’ attentions as rumours of an £18m swoop began to swirl.

The club’s interest was confirmed by the Italian report, noting Vestergaard had become a ‘hot name’ at Tottenham as they ‘worked on’ a move.

However, it is speculated Mourinho’s exit has put any potential approach in limbo.

Juventus are also credited with interest, with the possibility of an Italian bidding war an attractive prospect for a player the Saints will be reluctant to lose.

Tottenham manager hunt takes surprise turn

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez has emerged as a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

There have already been links with a number of targets. The first two suggestions to emerge were RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers.

The shortlist has widened since then, though. There were rumours of contact with former Chelsea tactician Maurizio Sarri.

More recently, Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino addressed interest from Tottenham, insisting he was happy in the Basque Country.

Hence, Spurs may need to think about alternatives. One man who could be in contention, according to Sport/Foot Magazine, is Martinez.

The upcoming Euro 2020 could be his last tournament as Belgium boss. Martinez wants to get back into club management and Tottenham could be the ideal opportunity.

Agent Pini Zahavi already has close contacts with Daniel Levy. He helped Spurs sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer and was also behind Mourinho’s appointment in 2019.

READ MORE: Tottenham mobilising to land shining light who impressed Liverpool, Man Utd