Mourinho explains decision to take penalty away from Lukaku

Jose Mourinho says he cannot understand the fuss surrounding his decision to stop Romelu Lukaku taking a penalty, despite it extending the Man Utd striker’s goalless streak to six games.

Mile Svilar saved an early Anthony Martial penalty but scored an own goal and later let in a Daley Blind spot-kick as Benfica fell to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, leaving United on the brink of the Champions League knock-out phase.

There was confusion in the build-up to Blind wrapping up victory, with Mourinho stopping Lukaku from taking the spot-kick – denying him the chance to end a goalless streak for the club that stretches back to September 30.

The United boss has felt that run has led some fans to get on the back of a player he believes everyone should see as “untouchable” – not that his lofty status stopped him from giving the penalty to Blind and making a chatting gesture after it.

“I don’t understand why everyone asks me the same,” Mourinho said.

“I am paid to take decisions, good or bad. In the first half the decision was bad because the player that I chose (Martial) to take the penalty missed.

“In the second half I made another decision and I don’t see the drama because there is no drama on it.

“The penalty taker for this match was Martial. He took in the first half and missed. He was not even on the pitch when the second one was (given) and then I have to make a decision.

“Romelu wants to take, he has the personality to take the responsibility.

“(Ander) Herrera was the same, but my decision based on what we did in training in the past couple of days was Blind.

“The players respected my decision and that was it. End of story.”