Mourinho on how Man Utd star has become one of world’s best

Jose Mourinho believes Romelu Lukaku’s superb attitude and desire to always improve has helped him develop into one of the world’s best strikers for Manchester United.

Lukaku made it 10 goals in his first nine United games with a brace in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League – with his manager explaining why he can’t afford to rest the powerful Belgian right now.

Lukaku’s importance for club and country underlines how he has kicked on since his time under Mourinho at Chelsea, continuing what the Portuguese calls a “global evolution” that has typified his career to date.

“I think every step in his career he got it, he grabbed it with both hands,” Mourinho said.

“Since his first loan to West Bromwich Albion, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, fighting for his evolution.

“He was very strong in his desire to be playing in a team with other objectives now, with Champions League football – it was always his dream to come to this level and since he arrived I don’t think he thinks in another thing than in his success.

“So he works hard, he rests, he has a great professional life outside the football pitch.

“He has ambitions, he enjoys, so I think it’s a global evolution.

“I wouldn’t be fair if I wouldn’t say that every step in his career with different managers, with different fellow players, with different teams were not contributing to what he is now.

“And now, of course, I think Manchester United is a different level of expectation and he’s coping well.”