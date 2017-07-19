Mourinho explains United vision & why he must buck own trend

Jose Mourinho hopes to remain in charge of Manchester United for the next 15 years and bring about some much-needed stability to the club.

The 54-year-old is in his second year at the helm at Old Trafford and aims to follow up last season’s EFL Cup and Europa League victories with success in the Premier League and Champions League.

Mourinho is not known for his longevity at clubs, but has a long-term manifesto with United that goes beyond results on the pitch.

“I am ready for this,” he told ESPN. “I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?

“I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say – that we have to win – but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.

“But what I try to do in the club is show that my work goes further than the football results, that it goes to areas that people don’t think of as a manager’s job.

“In my vision, my job is much more than what I do on the pitch and the results that my team gets at the weekend.

“This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex (Ferguson).

“People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability. After David [Moyes] and Mr. [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants.

“I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that’s what I try every day that I work.”