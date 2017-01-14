Mourinho explains qualities that make Pogba future Man Utd captain

Jose Mourinho has highlighted Paul Pogba’s charisma and winning mentality as key qualities that make the midfielder a future Manchester United captain.

Four years on from departing without a first-team start to his name, United last summer brought the 23-year-old back to Old Trafford for a world record fee.

The potential 110million euros – £93.75million – price tag looked to weigh heavy as Pogba began his second spell at the club, but markedly improved displays have made him key to a nine-match winning run United will look to extend against rivals Liverpool.

The midfielder has thanked Mourinho for letting him “free on the pitch”, leading to performances that have suitably impressed the Portuguese manager.

“It is not fair to say a player has to be dominant,” the United boss said. “He is playing amazingly well, yes. No doubts about it.

“But the team is also playing well. I am not expecting the team to play really bad and for one player to have all the weight on his shoulders, not Paul, not anyone.

“I expect the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he is playing now regularly.”

Pogba’s quality on the field is becoming clear, while his character off it is easy to see thanks to his various social media channels.

Charismatic, confident and committed, Mourinho believes the midfielder has the attributes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney and captain United.

“I think he has,” Mourinho said. “I think he has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality.

“He is a good professional. Being so young and with so many ingredients, I think he can.”