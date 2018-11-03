Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists there was no sinister reason behind his decision not to select Romelu Lukaku in his matchday squad for Bournemouth.

The Belgium striker has struggled for form of late having gone nine matches without scoring and started last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Everton from the bench.

While there were suggestions the £75m striker could again be benched in Saturday’s match at Bournemouth – with Mourinho turning on a MEN journalist over his team selections during Friday’s media call – it still came as quite a shock to see Lukaku left out of the matchday 18 altogether.

However, the United manager, speaking to BT Sports ahead of kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, insisted Lukaku had been left out due to an unspecified injury.

“In training yesterday, after the press conference, he felt something that needs to be studied in the next couple of days,” Mourinho said. “So Lukaku has not come and we decided to start with Alexis [Sanchez].”

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly does not even make the bench with Phil Jones among the substitutes.

Bournemouth are without former United forward Josh King after he sustained an ankle injury last week, though Simon Francis was passed fit to start.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.