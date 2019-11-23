Mourinho explains Tottenham XI, hints that Eriksen faces long winter

Jose Mourinho has explained the three changes he made to his Tottenham starting line-up, whilst suggesting that Christian Eriksen may sit on the sidelines if he does not commit his future to the club.

Mourinho named both Eric Dier and Lucas Moura in his first Tottenham side for the game at West Ham.

Mourinho tried to sign both men in the past, Dier for Manchester United and Moura at Real Madrid, and has shown his faith by selecting them at the London Stadium.

The side showed three changes from Mauricio Pochettino’s last game in charge, with Harry Winks, Moura and Toby Alderweireld all included.

Mourinho speaking to BT Sport, said: “I think today is about a bit of everything. Motivation – I think they always had it.

"The match today is important, but so is our future." Jose Mourinho speaks to @DesKellyBTS ahead of his first match in charge of Spurs…#EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/sdU6l96ldk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 23, 2019

“People think when results are bad it’s about motivation but they are professionals and they always try their best. Tactics – we have just a few little important things, but I have not changed a lot just little things I think will help.

“We are going to try and find some positions and be dynamic in the little time we have had to work with Kane, Son and Moura. I like the ideas, but can we work the ideas and see if we can find happiness.”

Speaking about Christian Eriksen, who was left on the bench at the London Stadium, Mourinho said: “It’s not just about continuity . The match is very important, but our future is also very important. I need to understand what is in Christian’s mind or heart and we have to make the right decision for the club.”