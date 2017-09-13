Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out of Man Utd squad

Jose Mourinho insists Ander Herrera’s chance will come after leaving him out of Manchester United’s squad against Basel.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashord saw United mark their Champions League return with a comfortable 3-0 win over the Swiss side on Tuesday.

But Herrera’s non-appearance in the squad provided a major talking point, with the Spaniard – last season’s Player of the Year – neither injured or suspended.

Herrera had started in the 2-2 draw with Stoke on Saturday, but could not not even make the bench on Tuesday night.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic started in midfield for United, Fellaini came on for the injured Pogba in the first half, and Michael Carrick was an unused substitute.

But explaining the decision, Mourinho said: “No reasons to be out. We are playing only with two midfield players, with Matic and Pogba, who are playing really well and without reason to change.

“The only match we decided to play with three he played, today we went back to two again and I had on the bench Carrick and Fellaini, who were also important players last season.

“We have a group of players who must be ready to play and not to play. Ashley Young was not on the bench in the last match and today he started the match and played 90 minutes and the next match you can have another surprise of some player you think is going to play and is not going to play.

“It’s the squad we have, I have to use the players and that’s the life in clubs with squads of quality.”

Herrera had spoken earlier in the week of his need to be patient for game time at Manchester United this season.

“I am always ready to play,” Herrera said. “I always say the same.

“I am a team player and when the manager needs me I will be there and that’s it. In football there are no surprises.”