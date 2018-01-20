Mourinho explains why Man Utd will break with tradition for Sanchez

Jose Mourinho has explained why Manchester United are ready to break their usual January policy over not signing major first-team stars when it comes to Alexis Sanchez.

The United manager is still waiting to secure the signature of the Arsenal star, after talks this week failed to see the deal wrapped up.

The United boss claimed on Friday he was “calmly waiting for news” on the negotiations having confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan would not play against Burnley on Saturday due to his role in the possible swap deal.

Were Sanchez to arrive at Old Trafford this month, it would be a rare example of Mourinho conducting major transfer business in the winter.

And explaining why the club are ready to break with tradition over the player, Mourinho said: “The idea of the transfer market in mid-season, normally I say that is to help clubs that didn’t work well in the summer.

“I think that’s for me the point of the January transfer window: to help the clubs that didn’t work well in the summer and they feel they have to do something in January to help what they didn’t do well before.

“It’s because of that we don’t like to do (transfers) in January because it shows that we didn’t give our best, we didn’t try our best and we don’t like to do it.

“But if you have the chance to do (something for) some special players, some player in special circumstances, some player that you (try to) do in the summer and you have the chance to do it now, that’s a special situation and you try to do it.”

