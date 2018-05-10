Mourinho fallout prompts Raiola to push client to Everton

Manchester United may miss out on Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert, after a breakdown in relations with the players agent Mino Raiola, according to reports.

Kluivert, who is the son of former Barcelona striker Patrick, is one of Europe’s most exciting prospects after enduring another impressive campaign, which has seen him score ten times, whilst laying on a further five assists in his 30 Eredivisie appearances.

He has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho was spotted engaging with the youngster following United’s Europa League final triumph over Ajax last season.

However, Italian news outlet Tuttosport claim any hopes of United signing the promising player have been hampered by the involvement of his agent, Raiola.

The notrious agent had a thriving relationship with the Red Devils until recently, as things detriorated when a host of his players exited the club.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan left to join LA Galaxy and Arsenal respectively, whilst Romelu Lukaku switched to a new management team.

Raiola’s final remaining client, Paul Pogba, has found himself out of the United team after several bust-ups with Mourinho, and the agent is unhappy with the treatement of his client.

As a result, Raiola wants ‘revenge’ and is pushing Kluivert away from United, instead advising the player to choose Everton as his next club.

Ajax could demand as much as £35m for the Netherlands international, who is out of contract next summer and yet to sign a deal.

Everton will have competition, however, as other European giants – such as Roma – are thought to be circling.