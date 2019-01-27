Mourinho favourite aims dig at former Man Utd boss over style

Ander Herrera has revealed the frustration of playing under Jose Mourinho, despite being a big favourite of the former Old Trafford chief.

The Spanish midfielder has taken a swipe at Mourinho, saying that anything is possible for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge following the Portuguese’s sacking.

Herrera has revealed that United’s players are revelling in being given freedom to go out and play, something evident again during their 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal on Friday night.

Herrera said: “We are playing with no limits, yes – it’s exactly what Ollie brought to the team since the first day.

“We enjoy scoring goals and we enjoy defending together. You can see that when we are playing free with a smile and everyone is playing for each other then the results will come easier.

“We are doing great. It’s always beautiful to win. That’s why we play.

“Ollie has said we want to be a team that controls the game but sometimes that’s impossible.

“Sometimes we have to defend, but when we defend we know anything can happen because we have so many quick, attacking, offensive players.

“I can make runs to be in the box, Paul (Pogba) can make runs to drive the ball forward, Ashley (Young), Luke Shaw is allowed to win the ball in the box and make a run even to the opponents’ box.

“Now I am allowed to go into the box soon after I defend. Even Nemanja Matic is allowed to shoot.

“Attacking players can feel free. As long as everyone defends when we lose the ball. And I think that is what we have now.

“Everyone is allowed to go and attack. So when we are playing everything is possible because even in the tough moments when we are defending, we have the feeling that we can hurt the opponent because we are allowed to attack.

“Of course it’s wonderful to have that freedom. But it’s also a responsibility because you know if you are in your opponents’ box and you lose the ball, you have to come back.”