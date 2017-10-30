Mourinho fears improved Man Utd star may opt to leave

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits he is “worried” over the current contract situation surrounding midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign after United activated a one-year extension earlier this year, leaving him free to speak to other clubs when the January transfer window opens.

And Mourinho, who also has defender Luke Shaw nearing the end of his own deal in 2018, has revealed his concern at the possibility of Fellaini becoming a potential free-agent.

“I’m worried about Fellaini and not about Luke Shaw because Fellaini finishes his contract and Luke Shaw doesn’t,” Mourinho said.

Fellaini joined David Moyes’ United from Everton for £27.5m in September 2013 and despite plenty of criticism has become an important player during Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford.

The Belgian has scored four goals in eight starts for the club this season before he injured his knee on international duty earlier this month.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Ashley Young are other United stars who are coming to the end of their own contracts, with each having the option to a further one-year extension, which the club indicate will be triggered, according to Sky Sports.