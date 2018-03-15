Man Utd star duo in Jose Mourinho’s firing line

Jose Mourinho has reportedly lashed out at Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez for what is seen as a lack of quality and effort as the fall-out over Manchester United’s Champions League exit continues.

United were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as the Andalucians chose a timely moment to claim their first-ever win on English soil to reach the quarter-finals at their hosts’ expense.

Mourinho took a diplomatic view after the defeat, admitting his side had lacked the required quality and citing disappointments at this level were nothing new to him or Manchester United.

“I don’t want to make a drama of it, we don’t have time. We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours and that’s football.

“That’s not the end of the world.

“I sit in this chair twice in the Champions League and I knock out Man United at home at Old Trafford,” he said.

In fact, the United boss stopped short of blaming the performance of his players, despite some strong criticisms from pundits Roy Keane and Steven Gerrard.

However, a report in the Daily Star claims Mourinho was privately seething with his players and, in particular Pogba and Sanchez. The paper claims he feels their performance of late are falling well short of their standards and feels they must shoulder a large portion of the blame for Tuesday’s Champions League exit.

Sanchez, who is earning £500,000-a-week, has flopped since joining from Arsenal in January and has scored just one goal in 10 appearances. He gave the ball away 42 times during Tuesday’s clash – a seasonal high from any player in this season’s competition.

Pogba, who was introduced as a 60th-minute substitute for Marouane Fellaini also struggled to get into the game and also mislaid a number of passes as the Frenchman’s own poor form continued.

Mourinho reckons the duo are not living up to expectation and need to emulate the work ethic and attitude of team-mates like Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku.

And a source close to Mourinho told the Daily Star: “When he (Mourinho) wins he gets negative publicity, when he loses he gets negative publicity.

“United, with Sir Alex Ferguson and top teams, won two Champions Leagues and was knocked out more than 20 times.

“Ferguson wins the Champions League twice and he is king, Jose wins it twice and he is s**t.

“So what can people expect with a team like this? And what can a manager do when Pogba and Alexis kill the team?

“If they perform like Matic and Lukaku certainly the team would be much better.”

The revelation will cast fresh doubts over the long-term future of Pogba, who on Wednesday was suggested would be used in a swap deal for PSG’s Marco Verratti this summer.

Sanchez, meanwhile, continues to look like a fish out of water at Old Trafford and with Mourinho under pressure to drop the Chilean, the longer his poor performances continue, the more the pressure will likely grow on Mourinho given it was the Portuguese coach who pushed so hard to get his signing over the line in January.

