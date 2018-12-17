Mourinho flabbergasted by Liverpool star’s incredible energy

Jose Mourinho admitted to being in awe of Liverpool’s pace, power and movement and highlighted the display of one of their players as epitomising that spirit.

United were well beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s side as two goals from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri helped Liverpool return to the top – and leave Mourinho’s men a staggering 19 points behind their rivals. Our Player Ratings from the game savaged several United players.

After the match, Mourinho insisted his side could still make the top four this season, despite of the widening chasm, though his stint at Old Trafford did draw this subtle dig from his former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Nonetheless, Mourinho was complimentary of Liverpool’s display, with the performance of left-back Andrew Robertson, in his eyes, making the United boss “feel exhausted”!

“The players gave everything, and when the players give everything I am never frustrated towards them,” Mourinho said. “I have a good feeling towards them. They play in relation to their qualities, the same way Liverpool play in relation to their qualities.

“They are fast, they are intense, they are aggressive, they are physical, they are objective. They play 200 miles per hour with and without the ball. I am still tired just looking at Robertson! He makes 100 metre sprints per minute, absolutely incredible, and these are qualities.

“When the game was really intense in the first 20-25 minutes, it was difficult for us to cope with it. In the second half when the game slowed down, when we were more compact and had more time to have the ball and play, we were in a good position in the game; 1-1 with 25 minutes to go and with some semi-dangerous approaches in the box.

“It’s hard to lose in the moment where the game was dying, and when [Virgil] Van Dijk, Fabinho, [Dejan] Lovren, they were coming with the ball and couldn’t find space, they had to shoot from 30 metres. Shots, easy for David [de Gea], shots in the stands, and it is in exactly that moment, when we were completely in control, that we lose the game. Two shots that David saves, easy shots, but because of the bounce, they were goals.

“I would say that Liverpool deserved the victory, but it’s hard for my players to work hard like they did, and to lose in exactly the moment when we didn’t believe we would lose.

“If you tell me in the first 25 minutes we are going to lose, I would say yes it looks so. But the moment we lost the game was the moment we didn’t believe we would lose.”

The defeat left Mourinho, and United, 11 points adrift of fourth and Gary Neville to launch this impassioned after-match rant.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!