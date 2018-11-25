Mourinho forced to put move for £26.5m man on hold until summer

Manchester United will wait until the summer to make a move for midfield target Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to a report.

The 22-year-old’s future has been speculated on in recent months with United linked with a move for the player and Calciomercato claimed United could make a fresh play to sign Pellegrini in January.

No though the Daily Mirror reports that United have discovered they can trigger a ­£26.5million clause in the midfielder’s ­contract at the end of the season.

Mourinho has apparently been told he can only add young players with a potential sell-on value to his squad and Pellegrini is believed to be on his list of targets.

Mourinho was hoping to wrap up a January move for Pellegrini, but with the player understood to be available for a cut-price fee in the summer, the United boss has shelved his plans until then.

Pellegrini’s agent last week played down talk of a move away from the Serie A side.

“If I have to talk about Lorenzo right now the only thing I can talk about is his extraordinary form,” Giampiero Pocetta told Corriere dello Sport. “He’s getting what he deserves on the pitch, and the rumours about the transfer market have never distracted him nor disturbed him.

“Manchester United? I’m sorry that rumours have spread about financial aspects relating to him and his team-mates. It doesn’t matter for Lorenzo. He doesn’t live for meetings, especially financial ones.”

Meanwhile, the same tabloid claims Roma are ready to make a move for Ashley Young.

“Young, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and Roma are ready to hand him a two-and-a-half-year deal to persuade him to quit Manchester,” claims the report.