Mourinho: Forget the FA Cup, this is how Man Utd will be judged

Jose Mourinho insists winning the FA Cup will not define Manchester United’s season and claims his side will be judged only by finishing second in the Premier League.

United booked their place in the final in May after coming from behind to beat Tottenham at Wembley, with Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera goals overturning Dele Alli’s early opener.

That will give the chance for serial winner Mourinho to lift a third major trophy in two seasons at Old Trafford when they take on either Chelsea or Southampton back at the national stadium next month.

Mourinho’s men are well on course to be the best of the rest in the Premier League and the Portuguese believes that is the true measure of their success.

“If we can finish the season with two victories and one draw and finish the season with 81 points, if we managed to do that, untouchable City, no chance to be in a fight with them, I think that is a good season,” Mourinho said, with the United boss also having a message for critics of his side.

“We can come to the final with a good spirit in the same spirit we came today.

“The season is successful if we finish second. If we do that with 81 points, if we have a better Premier League than Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal that is successful.

“To finish second against Manchester City is good, to get more points than last season, to win more matches, to concede less goals, to win more matches against top teams, I think is a successful season.

“The final is the final and you have to try to win but I don’t think it is because of one game the season is good or bad.”

After a poor start at Wembley, where Spurs were rampant and led through Alli’s goal, United regrouped and were the better team from then on.

Sanchez again found the net at the national stadium and Herrera won it early in the second half.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.