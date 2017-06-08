Mourinho fully deserves his self-appointed moniker – Pogba

Paul Pogba has hailed Jose Mourinho’s achievements in his first season at Manchester United, saying he has every right to call himself the Special One.

Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford saw the club win the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield – and Pogba reckons it’s the Portuguese manager’s ability to go the extra mile that mean the nickname – which he gave himself upon his appointment at Chelsea back in 2004 – is fully deserved.

“He is the Special One because he wins,” he told Sky in Germany. “Sometimes he does some extreme things. Against Chelsea, he changed our tactical formation just before the game.

“We had never trained it before but it worked out well. That was special. He won three trophies in his first year, that’s special as well. He deserves his name.”

Pogba joined United in a world record £89.3million deal from Juventus last summer and claims he’s felt trust from his manager ever since his arrival.

“He’s a manager who is really close with the players. Personally, he welcomed me, we had a talk and I had a good feeling from the first moment on. He trusted and defended me. That’s all a player needs,” he added.