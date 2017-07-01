Lack of Man Utd transfer activity leaves Mourinho raging

Jose Mourinho is ‘fuming’ at Manchester United’s board over the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford, according to a report on Saturday.

The United boss signed off for a summer break having given Ed Woodward and the United board a list of four targets he wanted to sign – with a further four names comprising as his alternative options.

But with just a week to go until his squad reports back for pre-season training, Mourinho has only seen United land one of his targets – Victor Lindelof from Benfica – with deals for the likes of Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic dragging on.

The fourth name on his list, believed to be Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, looks set to be ratified once Chelsea have secured the signing of Tieumoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

And The Sun claims Mourinho wanted all four on the plane in eight days’ time for their training camp in LA ahead of the five-match North American tour.

United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward has been working hard to get the deals done but has come up against barriers with the players’ clubs – and indecision on behalf of the names on the hit list.

Some frustrated fans took to social media to ask why Woodward was in New Zealand watching the Lions tour when there were deals still to be done.

The paper claims the failure to land Morata has particularly frustrated Mourinho.

The 24-year-old Spain striker is intent on making the switch to Old Trafford, but Real Madrid’s fluctuating valuations and efforts to keep the player has seen the saga dragged out far longer than it needed to.

United are willing to pay £60million but the 12-time European Cup winners want an unrealistic £80m for a player who was not a regular starter last season.

Reports on Thursday suggests the club were already looking at their alternative option.

The deal for Perisic, meanwhile, looks like it’s hit an insurmountable brick wall, with the player now seemingly content at staying at a club, who have always been reluctant to part company with him.