Man Utd agree personal terms for Barcelona defender

Manchester United are on the brink of announcing the capture of Yerry Mina after agreeing personal terms with the player, according to multiple reports in Spain.

United have made the Colombia defender their No 1 transfer priority this summer after Barcelona indicated they were willing to sanction his £30million departure.

Thursday’s newspapers claimed United had sent their ‘transfer fixer’ Matt Judge to Spain for talks with Mina and his agents – and it’s now claimed the move is ‘on the brink of being announced’. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claims Mina has now agreed terms with United.

The Spanish outlet now claims the deal will be announced just as soon as Barcelona and United settle on a fee – but that isn’t expected to cause too many difficulties with the Colombia star dropping down their pecking order following the capture of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla earlier this summer.

It’s also reported Mina has chosen to join United ahead of rival interest from Lyon, Everton and Wolves; the latter of whom could now, ironically, sign Chris Smalling from the Red Devils to make room for Mina.

United’s imminent signing of Mina comes after United failed to agree a deal with Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld, while efforts to land other targets – such as Leonard Bonucci and Milan Skriniar – also fell through.

The potential capture will also please United boss Jose Mourinho, who was said to have been at loggerheads with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over transfer targets this summer. The United boss insisted he needed more funds to be released if United were to be competitive in the Premier League this summer; something, some outlets claimed the club were not prepared to do.

However, the capture of Mina will go some way to appeasing the United boss, with the player set to join Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant as new arrivals this summer.

Mina enjoyed an impressive World Cup with Colombia, scoring three times for his nation as they bowed in the last 16 clash against England.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.