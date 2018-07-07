Mourinho gets his way as Man Utd drop telling hint on star’s future

Jose Mourinho looks set to get his wish of keeping Anthony Martial after Manchester United dropped what plenty will convey as a telling hint on the Frenchman’s future.

Martial’s agent claimed earlier this summer that his client wanted to quit Old Trafford for more playing time elsewhere, having fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Frenchman still managed to notch 11 goals and nine assists last season, but his lack of starts saw him miss out on a place in France’s World Cup squad.

That snub forced the 22-year-old to consider his future, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all said to be chasing the former Monaco man.

However, reports say Mourinho has held a series of talks with the the player in a bid to turn him round and it’s claimed the United boss may have won the battle to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford and amid fears his departure could prove one the club will live to regret.

United do have the option to extend Martial’s contract by a year, with his current deal running out next summer, and it’s claimed he could even be offered a new deal in an effort to underline his value to Mourinho.

And the club hinted at a possible thawing of relations on Saturday morning by posting a picture of the player alongside Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku with the caption: ‘Who’s looking forward to seeing these three back in United red? #MUFC’.

Reports that Martial could be staying will hand Mourinho a timely boost ahead of their return to pre-season training on Monday.

The club have brought in three new players so far, but efforts to land a new central defender are proving problematic.

