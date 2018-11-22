Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given the green light to go on a January spending spree despite Manchester United having £300m wiped off their share price.

United’s share price has suffered it’s biggest drop in a year, with the staggering amount coming off the club’s value on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Premier League club giants have been listed on the NYSE since August 2012 and were ranked as the most valuable team in world sport just four months ago – with Forbes.com even revealing in August that United were worth an estimated $4.8bn (£3.75bn).

However, the club’s share price suffered an alarming drop in trading this week, falling from an opening price of $19.92 a share to $18.19.

The hit has taken the value of the club to its lowest level since October 2017, having hit an all-time high of $27.47 less than three months ago, as reported by the Daily Star.

Despite the financial woes, the report goes on to state that the club’s American owners, the Glazers, are relaxed about the situation and that Mourinho can still press ahead with his plans to bring in new signings in January.

Mourinho has made the signing of a new centre-back his main priority in the new year, while a midfielder and central striker are also on his radar.