Mourinho gives guarded answer to Pogba, Guardiola discussions

Jose Mourinho admits he was pleased for Paul Pogba after his match-winning display against Manchester City – but admits he has no clue what Pep Guardiola said to the player at full time.

The France star emerged from a quiet first 45 minutes to score two second-half goals in quick succession to turn the match at the Etihad Stadium on its head, before Chris Smalling then popped up to fire home a third in a 3-2 victory that puts City’s title celebrations on ice.

Guardiola made a beeline for Pogba at full-time but claims to have only congratulated him for the win and not for his pre-match comments in which he said he was “offered the chance to sign” the France midfielder in January.

Mourinho was not keen to be drawn on the City boss’ pre-match hand grenade and instead used the press conference to praise the United midfielder’s display.

“I was impressed [with Pogba’s performance] but I don’t know [what was said between Guardiola and Pogba at full time] because I didn’t even speak with him about what Pep said, nor did I speak with him about what Raiola may have said,” the United boss explained.

“I didn’t speak. I’m not interested in if it was Pep or Mino right, I’m not interested in that.

“I know that Paul played well against Swansea, I know he had a very good week of work especially Tuesday and Wednesday, two fantastic training sessions and this game comes in that sequence.

“Of course, two goals for a midfield player in a big match like this one stays in the memory of the people, especially the fans.

“He needs that confidence because he knows, I know he had some performances not at the level of expectation we have from Paul.

“But he’s improving. Against Swansea I was happy and today him, (Nemanja) Matic and (Ander) Herrera, I think they were phenomenal for 90 minutes.”

On rumours that Pogba was offered to Man City in January, Mourinho added: “If the accusation from his agent is that he wants to go to other clubs, his price has gone up.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.