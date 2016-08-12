Mourinho gives Januzaj hope about Man United future

Jose Mourinho has said that he could not promise Adnan Januzaj first-team football at Man United this season, but does still have a future.

Januzaj’s poor application to training was suggested as one of the reasons why the Belgian was moved on to Sunderland.

But Mourinho has not completely closed the door on the winger and had some nice words of encouragement when quizzed about his exit ahead of his first Premier League in charge of the Red Devils.

“Adnan fits into my plans, which is why he’s on loan at a Premier League club. We care about him and think he’s a talented player,” Mourinho told a press conference on Friday.

“I want to give him all the conditions to develop. Hopefully everything will go well for him because we want him back.

“However, to be in the same squad as [Anthony] Martial, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Ashley Young and Memphis Depay, it would have meant not many matches.

“We cannot be selfish and have to think about the players and, in this case, Adnan. I want to give him all the conditions to develop, to play and to play well.

“We will see him every week in this country and we can compare performances.

“He is in the right place with a manager that likes him a lot. So hopefully everything will go well for him and that’s what we want because we want him back!”