Mourinho gives update on injured Man Utd stars ahead of Anfield trip

Jose Mourinho has revealed that some of Manchester United’s nine injured players are certain to miss the crucial trip to Liverpool this weekend.

Seven injured stars remained in Manchester as United lost their final Champions League group game in Valencia, while Marcos Rojo was another victim and had to come off at half-time in Spain.

Mourinho was also forced to take Scott McTominay out of the matchday squad after the midfielder suffered an injury in training.

Victor Lindelof (thigh) and Alexis Sanchez (hamstring) are definitely sidelined for the game at Anfield, while Luke Shaw aggravated an injury in the warm-up against Fulham last weekend and both Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial sat out the comfortbale 4-1 win at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot, who starred against the Cottagers, has also succumbed to an unspecified knock and Mourinho said United would assess the injured players during their Friday and Saturday training sessions.

“The latest is to tell you again that in Valencia only De Gea and Matic were available to play and didn’t travel by decision,” Mourinho reiterated. “Apart from that, the players that didn’t travel were not fit to play in Valencia, all of them had injuries and they were not ready.

“All of them didn’t train yesterday again and today they will be a little, I don’t want to say [a] test, but a little introduction to training to see the answer, adaptation and to see if we can increase a little bit tomorrow to have them for Sunday.

“But for sure, I hope, is better not to say for sure, I hope some will be available but for sure some will not be.”