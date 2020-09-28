Mourinho growing desperate as shock Tottenham striker link emerges

Crystal Palace frontman Christian Benteke is being linked with a shock switch to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The Eagles striker looks certain to end his nightmare spell at Selhurst Park by moving on before the window shuts in October.

The Belgian, who was linked with a return to former club Aston Villa this summer, has only featured from the bench for Palace so far this season.

And with Palace bringing back Michy Batshuayi on loan, it certainly looks like Benteke’s days are numbered.

However, his potential next destination has come as a big surprise, according to Football Insider anyway.

They claim that Spurs chief Jose Mourinho has given the green light for a move for Benteke.

The 29-year-old has struggled to recreate his stunning form for Villa that saw his earn a £33m switch to Liverpool in 2015.

Benteke bagged 49 goals in 101 matches in all competitions for Villa in three seasons.

Benteke’s massive nosedive

But since then he has notched just 23 goals in 116 matches across spells at Liverpool and Palace. Indeed, he has only found the net an alarming six times in the last three seasons.

Spurs, however, are growing desperate to bring in a new No.9 to back up Harry Kane.

They have so far failed in attempts to bring in Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik and Benfica attacker Haris Seferovic, while Diego Costa has also been linked with a return to London.

It would appear that Mourinho has instructed the club they must have someone in place before October 5.

A potential move for Benteke, however, is sure to raise a few eyebrows amongst the Spurs faithful.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho has blamed the EFL after all but giving up on the Carabao Cup this season.