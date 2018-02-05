Mourinho handed snub as £50m Brazilian star makes City vow

Manchester City are reportedly favourites to land Brazil international star Fred ahead of rivals United this summer.

The runaway Premier League leaders have been strongly linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, who was mentioned as a potential signing for Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who has won six caps for Brazil, has been in outstanding form for Shakhtar this season, scoring twice and providing four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Fred joined the Ukranian giants for €15m from Internacional in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to score 13 goals in 142 for the club.

The Daily Star claims that City chief Pep Guardiola is trying to lure the box-to-box midfielder to The Etihad but that United will once again be in the running to land the player.

The report goes on to state, however, that Fred favours a move to City and that a £50million deal is expected to go through at the end of the season.

Indeed, the player is said to have given Guardiola his word that he will snub any approach from Mourinho.

