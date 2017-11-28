Mourinho hands Man Utd list of four left-footers he wants to sign

Jose Mourinho is so desperate to equal the balance of Manchester United’s squad that he has reportedly handed the club a list of four left-footed stars he would like to sign.

The United boss, who missed out on a deal for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic over the summer, revealed last week that he believes his side are not scoring enough goals. As such, the Manchester Evening News claims Mourinho has told United’s money men the names of four left-sided players he would like to sign to address what he perceives as a natural flaw with his side.

Mourinho has been forced to play the right-footed Ashley Young at left-back for large parts of the season, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial – both also natural right-footers – have started regularly on the left-side of their attack.

According to the MEN, United remain interested in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose and are still keen on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who is still open to joining the club despite rejecting an Old Trafford transfer in the summer.

United sources indicate the club are still monitoring Gareth Bale’s situation at Real Madrid, despite his injury-laden year in Spain, and inspite of fresh claims on Tuesday morning that the player would like to stay with Real Madrid for as long as possible.

Furthermore, United have also shown a tentative interest in Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who is free to negotiate with rival clubs in January as he approaches the last six months of his contract. United, however, are believed to have told the Arsenal man to run down his deal at Arsenal if he is to secure a United switch.

Mourinho has told club officials he wants more backing in the transfer market after being outspent by City by just shy of £80million in the summer and the United boss believes the investment of these four names will make United both more balanced and more competitive going forwards.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.