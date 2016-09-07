Mourinho has given me Man Utd assurances – Pereira

Andreas Pereira insists he is in the long-term plans of Manchester United after saying he’s received assurances from Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently on loan at Granada but claims he went with encouraging words from Mourinho, who famously sent the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne out on loan while in charge of Chelsea.

“Mourinho told me that he likes my style of play a lot and that he liked what I did in pre-season.

“He wants to see how I play in Spain and then wants me to go back and play for him next season.”

It’s not started brilliantly for Pereira in Spain; he came off the bench for Granada when they were losing 2-1 to Las Palmas and lost the game 5-1.