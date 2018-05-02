Mourinho has one target in mind to replace Shaw at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Juventus star Alex Sandro as his sole target to replace Luke Shaw at Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to local newspaper the Manchester Evening News, who claims the United boss is ready to install the Brazilian as his preferred pick to succeed Shaw and compete with Ashley Young for the club’s left-back berth next season.

United have been linked with the likes of Kieran Tierney and Danny Rose – but it seems £52million man Sandro has emerged as Mourinho’s preferred pick.

The first of those, Tierney, appears to have ruled out a summer switch away from Celtic.

Former Porto star Sandro has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, having twice come close to leaving the defending Serie A champions last summer for Chelsea.

News of United’s interest in the 27-year-old first emerged in January, but the club instead opted to put their interest in the player on hold until the summer with Juventus unwilling to sanction a deal mid-season.

However, the report reckons United could land their man this summer, with Juventus’ interest in Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial making them the Red Devils favourites to land wing-back Sandro.

And the arrival of the player will finally mark the end of Shaw’s troubled stay at Old Trafford. Regularly criticised by Mourinho and even accused of bullying the player, the former Southampton full-back has featured just once since mid-March.

Ironically, United’s capture of Sandro could see Shaw on the move to Chelsea, though Tottenham are also thought to be keen on a player United will still expect to command a fee of around £20million.

United are gearing up for a busy summer and will also prioritise strengthening their central defence and their midfield, with a deal for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also rumoured to be close.

