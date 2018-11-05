Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is rumoured to have two major doubts over making a move for in-form Bournemouth star Nathan Ake.

Mourinho is expected to make a January move for a new centre-back, having missed out on a number of targets over the summer, and the Cherries star is said to be on his radar.

The Dutch star has been in excellent for this season as Eddie Howe’s men have made an impressive start to the new campaign.

United, meanwhile, have been shambolic at times defensively – with Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones all struggling at different points of the season so far.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester star Harry Maguire and Bayern’s Jerome Boateng were all targeted over the summer but Mourinho was unable to complete a deal for any of them and has been growing frustrated with his current defensive options ever since.

Now Ake seems to be the flavour of the month, although the Manchester Evening News claims there are doubts over a potential Old Trafford switch.

It is claimed that Ake is still regarded as being somewhat reckless and that Mourinho is worried about his naivety.

The MEN also claims that United feel that Chelsea are likely to try and re-sign the player when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

With David Luiz out of contract next summer and being tipped to join Barcelona, the Blues have been rumoured to be considering bringing Ake back to west London as the Brazilian’s replacement.

Despite the doubts, read why we think Mourinho should try and beat the Blues to the Bournemouth star.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.