Mourinho hints at Rashford exclusion as he issues challenge to media

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on a spot in the starting XI for Man Utd’s trip to Switzerland.

Group-stage debutants Young Boys could have an advantage as the Red Devils return to continental action on Wednesday evening thanks to the Stade de Suisse surface.

A number of United’s players raised an eyebrow when stepping out for training on the synthetic pitch in Bern, with the added impact meaning United captain Antonio Valencia was not risked for the Group H opener.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s playing time has been subject to scrutiny in recent days, much to Mourinho’s clear annoyance, but he confirmed the 20-year-old England striker would be involved against Young Boys.

“He’s selected for the game,” Mourinho said.

“But I just want to remind you, in advance, that we can only start with XI, so when tomorrow you see the team you could try to speak about the ones that are going to play and not the ones that are not going to play.

“So, we have (Romelu) Lukaku, Rashford, (Juan) Mata, Alexis (Sanchez), (Anthony) Martial and they cannot play all together.

“So, try to be a little bit happy with the ones that are playing and not to be critical with the ones that are not playing.”

Paul Pogba seemed to suggest the plastic pitch was like a return to the kind of areas he played on growing up as United prepared for the match without Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Valencia.

The latter’s absence could see Mourinho hand highly-rated full-back Diogo Dalot his debut. He has been laid low with a knee complaint since his summer arrival from Porto.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.