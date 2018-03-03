Mourinho hints Fellaini hopes are fading as Roma hold talks

Jose Mourinho has suggested Manchester United’s efforts to keep Marouane Fellaini look set to fall short, amid claims from Italy the player has held talks with Roma.

A largely divisive figure after linking up with former Everton boss David Moyes in 2013, the imposing Belgium midfielder ignored the critics to establish himself as a key player under Mourinho.

But Fellaini has yet to repay that faith by signing a contract extension at Old Trafford, fuelling speculation that he will leave as a free agent in the summer.

Roma sporting director Monchi has reportedly identified the towering Belgian as one of his top targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Fellaini, whose Old Trafford contract expires at the end of June, is seen as an ideal replacement for Kevin Strootman, who looks destined to leave the Giallorossi for a fee in the region of €40million this summer.

And Corriere dello Sport claims that Monchi has already initiated talks with Fellaini’s representatives with a view to bringing him to the Italian capital.

Indeed, the former Everton star man is said to be open to the idea of moving to Italy.

The 30-year-old has also been offered to Juventus, but the reigning Serie A champions are not keen on a move – leaving Turkish outfit Besiktas as the main rivals to Roma for his signature.

The Black Eagles are said to be willing to meet Fellaini’s wage demands of €5million, which could yet put them in the driving seat.

“Is he going to stay or leave? I don’t know,” Mourinho said of the Belgium midfielder who is currently out of action with a knee complaint.

“I want him to stay, the club want him to stay. The process, the negotiations, the numbers, the distances between the offer and what he wants, I really don’t know.”