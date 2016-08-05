Mourinho hints that Pogba deal is close to completion

Jose Mourinho: Confirms another big name is on the way

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United will be making another big signing as a deal for Paul Pogba seemingly nears completion.

The Juventus star has been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford all summer and a report in the Manchester Evening News suggests that the player will complete his £112million transfer to the Red Devils once the he returns from holiday.

Mourinho, who replaced Louis van Gaal in the United hotseat in the summer, has remained respectful of Pogba’s club but revealed there will be another huge signing at Old Trafford this summer.

“Yes [there will be a big signing]. We have 22 players now and we will have 23,” the 53-year-old told reporters.

“I don’t like to talk about other teams’ players. He is a Juventus player until officially he is not.”

The new boss is encouraged by what he has seen so far at #MUFC… pic.twitter.com/UBTuBqbiQf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2016

The Portuguese coach is pleased with the backing he has received in the transfer window and even more so with how his new signings have settled in.

“We got a young central defender that needs time to be a top one, but he has top potential and we believe a lot in him. We brought Micki here, a player that we know the quality he has.”

“We got a super striker [in Zlatan] and we are going to get a very good midfield player, so I am happy with the balance of my squad, I’m happy with the effort that the club has, and is still putting in for us.”