Mourinho hits out at Conte for ‘humiliating’ him on touchline

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte that his celebrations on the touchline at 4-0 were “humiliating” for him, according to reports.

The Blues cruised to a heavy victory with Pedro’s goal after 30 seconds sending them on their way, before further strikes from Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante wrapped up a comfy win.

Conte celebrated wildly when Kante slammed home Chelsea’s fourth of the match and Mourinho seemed to criticise the Italian during their embrace after the final whistle.

Jose Mourinho wanted to put his point across to Antonio Conte.

“Don’t do that [celebrate] at 4-0. 1-0 okay, but 4-0 is humiliating,” Mourinho was reportedly filmed saying into Conte’s ear after the match.

However, following the match Mourinho wouldn’t reveal exactly what he said to Conte, preferring to keep it between the two of them.

When asked about his views on the crowds reaction to him and his chat with Conte, he said: “It was fine, I was not expecting anything different here. The crowd behaved in a normal way. My words were with Antonio Conte were for him, not for you.”