Mourinho hits out at ‘problematic’ Man Utd schedule
Jose Mourinho has once again complained about the congested fixture schedule that his Manchester United side face.
Speaking before the Red Devils’ knockout clash with Saint Etienne in the Europa League, the boss stated that winning games has become problematic for his side.
Despite this, the Portuguese boss admitted he wants his side to progress in Europe.
“We cannot choose competitions at Manchester United,” Mourinho told reporters.
“We know that our situation is really complicated, that the Europa League is a competition where we play on Thursdays and that makes it even more difficult, the accumulation of FA Cup, League Cup, match postponements, it’s really hard and if we progress in the competitions we will be injured.
“We play competitions to win and I think it’s also a good way to give a team experience and international experience is always a plus. Europa League is not a competition we want to play but we show it respect.”
This has not stopped the United boss claiming that he wants his side to beat the Ligue 1 outfit, something which will add to the pile-up of fixtures they face with still being in four competitions.
“If you ask me do I want to progress in the Europa League I tell you yes. We don’t throw away competitions, we are going to play to win and to progress. It’s even harder, the fact that the match against City is postponed.
“If we win against Blackburn the match against Southampton will also be postponed because the quarter-finals are played the same week the Premier League plays, it’s going to create us many, many, many problems.”