Incoming new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will ask Florentino Perez to “do everything” to secure the services of a top Manchester City star, according to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Mourinho appears to be edging towards the Real locker room once more. He last sat in the dugout at the Bernabeu in 2013, in one of the most successful periods of the club’s history.

There’s discontent in the ranks at the club and Mourinho could well be the man to sort them out.

Further to that, there’s ground to make up on Barcelona, who have coasted to the LaLiga title this season after winning it last term, too.

Mourinho has ideas of how to improve and the signing of long-standing Real target Rodri, from City, is one of those.

Football Insider reports that the Spaniard could leave the Manchester club if Mourinho tells his new club to go after him, suggesting he holds the key.

Their insider, Pete O’Rourke, said: “If Jose Mourinho wants Rodri for his new look Real Madrid, I’m sure he will ask the president, Florentino Perez, to do everything he possibly can to try and sign Rodri.

“It’s obviously not going to be easy, because Manchester City do not want to lose such a key player as Rodri.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City to rebuff Real efforts for Rodri

Real interest in Rodri has long been known but they have as yet not succeeded in their attempts, and even with Mourinho at the helm, that could be the case.

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that City’s sporting director Hugo Viana is leading an aggressive push to convince Rodri not to leave the club.

As a way of achieving their goal of getting the Spaniard to stay, they’re willing to offer him a lucrative new contract.

Indeed, he’d be offered a salary increase, and is believed to be open to staying, whether or not Pep Guardiola is at the club next season.

Rodri is also being considered an option to take the captaincy after Bernardo Silva leaves in the summer, and that could convince him to remain.