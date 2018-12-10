Mourinho humiliating Man Utd and leading club to Championship

I posted the same point in another topic. Happyhurling didn’t the point was “weird” when I posted it. He probably knew he’d get his bottom spanked if he did. I linked to the BBC article that raised the point ….. https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46463178

Happyhurlin will no doubt get on his horse about “fake news” and how everything in the press is rubbish (unless it confirms his agenda).

I could cite a loooong list of examples from just this forum how standards are lowered. But here’s a couple of recent examples. Jose says making top 4 would be a miracle. No outcry over that. Didn’t even get a mention on this forum. Remember hows fans hit the roof when Moyes said we were going into a Liverpool game as underdogs.

And how does Alfie describe a home win over the bottom of the league team. Expected, reasonable, job done, good even. No its a “cracking result”. He wants us to use superlatives for what should be a stroll in the park routine result.

The truth is ………. happyhurling and his fellow bedwetters want a forum filled with only “positivity”. Any hint of criticism or negativity must be silenced by ridiculing the post or poster. And if it can’t be they wanted to firewall it by putting it in a separate topic where they can they goon it up to sabotage any chance the topic has life. I know this because happy has either said it, admitted it or given a childish sheepish grin when the point is made to him.

Tell me happy, what’s weird about the question? Because (some) people do moan. You are conflating issues. The issue of this topic is not whether people moan or not. It is the bar for what is deemd excellent, good, acceptable and poor. For Alfie a convincing win against bottom of the league team at home is “cracking result”. Fightbacks against small clubs are achievements to be praised. In Fergie’s day they were foregone conclusions.

Well, it’s all come down to this final bracket game AND one we have to win, end of.

Here’s the scenario once again presuming PSG beat RSB:

A 1-0 win or a win by two clear goals.

Both teams head into this match following two 4-0 wins. We have to keep close tabs on their front two, Milik and a player I like, Insigne. It took a 90th minute goal to see us off last time we met which may have been a different story if Keita had stayed on the field. He was replaced after 18 minutes by Henderson and then our midfield became what it often is with Hendo, Wij and Milner, largely uninspiring.

I expect our midfield to be different this week. Would like to see Wij, Fabinho and Keita. Milner to continue at right back. Mo and Mane to start and then either Bobby or Shaq. Napoli usually adopt a 442 so we need to match their central mid combo usually consisting of two of either Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski or Fabian. Got to pressure that area and Matip and Virgil to keep their front two close.

I am confident that we won’t concede (we could mind) so it’s down to our mid and front line to get synchronized early and play like we did yesterday.

I think we’ll win this 2-0.

It’s going to be nerve wracking because it’ll be a disaster if they score and we don’t have Stevie G this time.

I hope there’s a great atmosphere

I dont think we’ll beat napoli. Getting out of the cl early could be a blessing in disguise though as it will allow us to concentrate more on the league title race.

I’m with redsforever, I actually thought we wouldn’t get through this when the draw was made. Our away form has cost us dear and after that debacle in Belgrade you’d question if we deserve to get through. Of course I hope and pray we do, I just don’t think we will. If we fall into the disaster that is Europa League then we simply must field our second 11. We can’t allow it to interfere with progress in the league.

Most of the forum underestimated Napoli when we first met them, you guys also underestimated them against PSG but they are not unbeatable, Anfield is special on a European night and the lads will have a real go at them. I fancy our chances, we just need to focus on getting a result, we can worry about the result after we get it. I highly doubt the lads will go out without a fight!

A very very tricky game.

Napoli don’t have to come out at us, they can simply sit back, try to soak up pressure and then hit us on the break. The onus is on us.

Koulibaly is a quality defender but the rest are getatable and others have said Anfield on a night like this can be rocking.

Team predictions…

Allison

TAA, Matip, VVD, Robbo

Fab, Wij, Kieta

Salah, Firmino, Mane

I think Matip will start as he’s been involved in recent games so is more up to speed than Lovren. Trent starts as we need that thrust down the wing. Fab and Wij seem to have the makings of a good understanding so perhaps Klopp will stick with them. We need that drive from midfield from Kieta. Then our usual front 3.

Not sure how they’ll line out tho.

If I were Napoli manager I’d put pressure on the midfield from early so as not to let them settle. Our midfield hasn’t been the best this season so you have to rest them. Would also attack down the left focusing on TAA and Matip.

