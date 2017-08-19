Mourinho: I am not looking for a winger to replace Martial

Jose Mourinho expects Anthony Martial to have “a better season” and says he is not looking for a “pure winger” to replace the Frenchman.

Martial had a frustrating campaign during Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford and the manager has made no secret of his desire to sign a player who can “come in from the wings” this summer.

Speculation surrounded Martial’s long-term prospects at United but Mourinho says he is not looking to replace the 20-year-old, who came off the bench last week against West Ham to score United’s third in the 4-0 win.

“I have faith in Anthony,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “Probably the player I was looking at was not a pure winger because I have pure wingers.

“Probably the player that I was looking for is a player that allows me to play with three at the back and play wing backs.

“Because – as a pure attacking player – Anthony is a good player. He is one of the players I believe is going to have a better season this season than the previous season.

“I look at some of my players and I am sure that some players are going to be better. Anthony is that for sure.”