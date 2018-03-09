Mourinho: I played Lukaku as a centre-back during Palace win

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he played striker Romelu Lukaku as a centre-back for a brief spell in Man Utd’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

Lukaku was on the scoresheet, scoring the equaliser as the Red Devils fought back from two goals down to win in dramatic fashion.

The Portuguese criticised his side’s mistakes after the game, while during the week Lukaku hinted that he had become undroppable to Mourinho.

“I had a laugh with him. That’s fine. He’s an important guy for me, one of the guys that I trust, that I love the attitude, I love the character,” Mourinho told reporters ahead of United’s clash with Liverpool.

“Against Crystal Palace, there was nothing that happened after our third goal but I told him [to play] central defender, so after the third goal he was playing central defender in a back five with Smalling and Lindelof because I couldn’t make any more changes. So when I say to the striker go there and do a job for me he is a sergeant.

“He is a guy you can trust, his attitude is phenomenal. That is why I always thought and told you many times for me it’s not just about the goals he scored but what he brings to the team and he brings to the team that exact spirit. It’s that spirit.”

Mourinho continued by assessing the performance at Palace: “The negatives of the second-half because in the second-half at 2-2 they had a big chance to win it before we scored the third goal.

“That ball lost and unbalanced transition, that easy cross from the right, the free header in the small box. We made mistakes in that match, we had good things but we had also mistakes.”