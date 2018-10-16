Mourinho identifies four players he wants Man Utd to sign in January

Jose Mourinho has handed Manchester United chiefs a shopping list of four players for the January transfer window, according to reports.

Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant were the only players to arrive in the summer despite Mourinho urging Ed Woodward to buy a centre-back to improve the club’s defence.

Their failure to strengthen the squad could be one of the reasons for Mourinho’s difficult start to the season that sees the Red Devils seven points off the pace in the Premier League after eight matches.

And the Daily Mail claims that Mourinho wants to improve the squad with defenders and midfielders at the top of his wishlist.

The report reckons that Serbian pair Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic and Croatian duo Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic are the four players Mourinho has his eye on.

Perisic is one player that has been linked with a move to United for a while with the Portuguese boss holding him in high regard.

Mourinho will reignite his interest in Perisic in January, while his international team-mate Rebic – who plays for Frankfurt – remains a target too.

With his centre-back partnerships continuing to rotate, a commanding defender is understood to be his priority during the window and Fiorentina’s Milenkovic is his number one target in that position.

Meanwhile, Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a number of top sides, is still on Mourinho’s wishlist – but a club-record fee would likely be required to land the Lazio midfielder.

The Daily Mail adds that any deals ‘would need those who hold the purse strings at United to relent in order to push through any deal’.

