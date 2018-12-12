Jose Mourinho has identified Bordeaux centre-back Pablo Nascimento Castro as his latest defensive target, according to reports.

Pablo recently made his Brazil debut at the age of 27, and reports in his home country suggest he could be on his way to Old Trafford thanks to his impressive form.

FOX Sports report that Mourinho has asked for information about the former Corinthians man as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks. The defender is seen as a cheaper alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly, Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld.

Pablo has played 13 times for Bordeaux this season, emerging as one of the standout players in an otherwise mixed season. So far, the side have recorded five wins, six draws and five losses.

The defender is under contract with the club until 2021, having extended his deal at the start of the year. It is understood that there is no release clause in his contract, so United could be drawn into a bidding war if other clubs follow up their interest.

Pablo was named in the team of the year when Corinthians won the Campeonato Paulista – the top flight of Brazilian football in the state of Sao Paulo – in 2017.