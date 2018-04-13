Mourinho in veiled warning to Man Utd duo Rashford, Martial

Jose Mourinho has brushed aside questions about Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford’s happiness – but the manager has underlined how starting roles cannot be guaranteed at Manchester United.

England striker Rashford, 20, has started just five of United’s last 16 matches, leading to suggestions the player is ready to consider his options in the summer.

Asked whether that was down to his form or the shape of the team, Mourinho said: “No, if I was you I would go in another direction.

“Marcus Rashford is the player with more appearances (than anyone) since I arrived at the club.”

So why have him on the bench rather than start? “Because I decide that way.”

Attention then turned to the future of 22-year-old France forward Martial, who has been heavily tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The likes of PSG and Juventus have both been linked with the former Monaco man, while on Friday claims in France suggested the player was looking for a move to one of United’s Premier League rivals in a bid to prove a point to Mourinho.

But when asked about Martial, Mourinho insisted he cannot guarantee starts to anyone, especially given that he can only name 11 starters each week.

The Portuguese replied: “If I was you, I would go, ‘Why (Romelu) Lukaku plays every match?’, ‘Why (Nemanja) Matic plays every match?’ You always go to the one (that does not play).

“If you want what I call dry answers, I have dry answers – and a dry answer is only 11 can start the match and we have 22.”

