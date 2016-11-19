Mourinho in dig at Koeman over Everton’s Memphis Depay interest

Jose Mourinho has criticised Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman for publicly expressing an interest in out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay.

The 2015 summer signing from PSV Eindhoven has proved a major disappointment at Old Trafford, with the £25m Holland star dropping out of favour under Louis van Gaal last season and only making one competitive start under Mourinho – against Northampton in the EFL Cup – this season.

An exit for the Holland international, who scored twice against Luxembourg, looks increasingly likely, with compatriot Koeman confirming his interest “if there is any possibility” of signing the winger.

The Everton manager attempted to buy him when at the Southampton helm, despite the Dutch boss previously criticising the player’s attitude.

However, Koeman’s admission that he could make a January move for the player has irked United boss Mourinho.

“I prefer not to make (a response to Koeman’s comments),” Mourinho said. “I prefer not to make.

“I think that my normal answer if somebody asks me about a player from another team, my normal (answer) is ‘the player is not my player, the player belongs to another team, the player belongs to another manager, no comments at all’.

“I think that is the ethical (answer) and when we are always worried about ethics and respect, and rules, I just said that if it was me making that kind of comment about an Everton player, I would be in trouble.”