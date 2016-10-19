Mourinho in impassioned defence of ‘quite beautiful’ Zlatan

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho refused to give much away about the side he will choose to face Fenerbahce, but did reveal a return for one player.

The Portuguese manager stated that Luke Shaw will start for United as they face the Turkish giants at Old Trafford on Thursday night, while the rest of the team news for the game can be found here.

“I don’t want to give you the team,” Mourinho said.

“The only one who plays is Luke Shaw who is coming here after.”

“Tomorrow we will play with a team that has a chance to win and if we do not play with a team that is not good or strong we don’t have a chance,” he said.

“We have to play with a good team knowing that two days later we have to play in the Premier League.”

The United manager also revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back in full training for the Red Devils.

“Mkhitaryan was injured, he is not injured any more and is training without any limitations,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference.

“I cannot confirm if he will play tomorrow but he is fit and it is time for him to go back to the levels we know he can achieve.”

Mourinho satisfied with Ibrahimovic

Mourinho stated he is satisfied with the impact of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, despite him going four Premier League games without a goal, and scoring just one in seven in all competitions.

“He is giving us exactly what we need and expected from him,” Mourinho added.

“It’s quite beautiful for me to meet him five or six years later and to find the same ambition, passion and desire to play and compete. He’s really fit and always ready to play.”

Mourinho went on to comment on the idea that he had ‘untouchable’ players during his tenure at Chelsea.

“That was 11 years ago, a different Premier League and situation. The best team by far.

“Untouchable in our team has to be the spirit, the commitment, the pride, the commitment to the club, respect to the fans, that has to be untouchable, not players.”