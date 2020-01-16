Mourinho in shock talks with €60m Man City star over Tottenham switch

Jose Mourinho has reportedly spoken to Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo over a potential switch to injury-hit Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has made 13 starts in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, but only six of those have come in the Premier League.

Guardiola appears to prefer Kyle Walker over Cancelo at right-back, although the former Juventus man has started in both of the last two Premier League outings.

And El Desmarque (via Sport Witness) claims that Spurs chief Mourinho has sounded Cancelo out in an effort to move ahead of other clubs in the race for the Portugal international.

Cancelo ‘wants more playing time’ at City and Mourinho would be happy to give his compatriot that at Spurs, with the Portuguese tactician still not fully convinced by Serge Aurier’s defensive capabilities.

The report adds that Barcelona also want Cancelo but that Tottenham are in prime position to get a deal over the line, with a fee of €60m (£51.2m) being mooted.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Arsenal have been handed a lift with the news that Getafe have made a centre-back target available for £22m.

Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta are both looking at defender Djene Dakonam as an option to bolster their leaky defences and it would appear that the 28-year-old could move this month.

The Togo international, who is more commonly known by just his first name, has forged a reputation as one of LaLiga’s top defensive stars and has been named in the Spanish top-flight’s Team of the Year for the past couple of campaigns.

Djene was accompanied by Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique in those composite teams of LaLiga’s best players and has the game to thrive in the Premier League.

Spurs are looking to sign a new centre-back, with Jan Vertonghen out of contract this summer, while Juan Foyth has also been tipped to leave and Mourinho has some concerns over the nervy performances of former record signing Davinson Sanchez. Read more…